ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 240.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $525.84 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 482.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $616.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $625.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $708.83.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

