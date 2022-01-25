ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $84.88. 7,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.04. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $40.16 and a 52 week high of $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFBS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

