Sessia (KICKS) Price Tops $0.0242 on Major Exchanges

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. Sessia has a market capitalization of $218,925.36 and $12,826.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sessia has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Sessia Profile

KICKS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

