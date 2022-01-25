Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $616.51

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 616.51 ($8.32) and traded as high as GBX 636 ($8.58). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 624.50 ($8.43), with a volume of 359,324 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.44) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.35) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.04) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.50) to GBX 650 ($8.77) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.90) to GBX 650 ($8.77) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaftesbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 636.25 ($8.58).

The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 621.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 616.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.05%.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

