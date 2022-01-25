Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 134.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of Shake Shack worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,855 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,400,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,296,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,708,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,104,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHAK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.65.

Shake Shack stock opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.54. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

