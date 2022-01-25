Shapiro Capital Management LLC Acquires 133,515 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,515 shares during the quarter. Carter’s accounts for approximately 2.6% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 3.37% of Carter’s worth $138,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 436.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at $86,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,156,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,445 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,894. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

