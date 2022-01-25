Shapiro Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,456 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,456 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.4% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $126,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $3.03 on Tuesday, reaching $134.43. 414,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,897,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.74 and its 200-day moving average is $167.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

