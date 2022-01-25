Shapiro Capital Management LLC Acquires 349,762 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,654,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 349,762 shares during the period. Hanesbrands accounts for approximately 4.4% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.91% of Hanesbrands worth $234,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 20.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,409,000 after purchasing an additional 240,281 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 52.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 29.6% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. 148,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,198. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

