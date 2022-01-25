Shapiro Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,076,000 after acquiring an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,975,000 after acquiring an additional 46,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STZ traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.06. 18,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,517. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -800.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.68.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

