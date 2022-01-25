Shapiro Capital Management LLC Has $123.85 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,211 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.3% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Coca-Cola worth $123,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.1% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 113,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 56.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,597 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.22. 424,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,642,303. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $255.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

