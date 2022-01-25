Shapiro Capital Management LLC Has $146.61 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 2.7% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of FedEx worth $146,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.68. The company had a trading volume of 33,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

