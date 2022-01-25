Shapiro Capital Management LLC Has $29.40 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000,606 shares during the quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 307.5% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.61. The company had a trading volume of 566,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,361,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $289.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

