Shapiro Capital Management LLC Has $53.86 Million Stock Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,837,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.80% of IMAX worth $53,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 450,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 184,292 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IMAX during the third quarter worth $179,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 35.8% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 102,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 27,078 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in IMAX by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in IMAX by 49.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after buying an additional 602,434 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

IMAX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.94. 18,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,450. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

