Shapiro Capital Management LLC Has $59.32 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of DuPont de Nemours worth $59,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

DD stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.62. 31,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,914. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

