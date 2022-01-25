Shapiro Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 118,740 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $30,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $5.28 on Tuesday, reaching $196.25. 2,882,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,961,570. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $191.23 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

