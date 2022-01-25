Shapiro Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,846,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,243 shares during the period. Varex Imaging accounts for 2.0% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 9.76% of Varex Imaging worth $108,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 346,747 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,863,000.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

In other news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $275,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Varex Imaging’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.