Shapiro Capital Management LLC Makes New $68.54 Million Investment in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,878,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,543,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.29% of Ecovyst as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $2,594,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $357,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $436,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $7,521,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $47,651,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecovyst stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.89. Ecovyst Inc has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

