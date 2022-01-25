Shapiro Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,508,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,428,000. Infinera makes up approximately 1.6% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 4.99% of Infinera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Infinera in the second quarter worth $15,460,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 2,056.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,526,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Infinera in the second quarter worth $12,151,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 130.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 755,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 41.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,029,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 591,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

Shares of INFN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. 83,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,371. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.75. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

INFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.