Shapiro Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,276,364 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 690,672 shares during the period. General Motors comprises 3.2% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of General Motors worth $172,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 14.4% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $985,000. Saltoro Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 278.0% during the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 56,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 62.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 251,213 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 25,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.75. 601,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,816,068. General Motors has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.