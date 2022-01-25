Shapiro Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,630,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,400 shares during the period. Cadence Bancorporation comprises approximately 2.7% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 6.10% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $145,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 95,925 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 594,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CADE stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

