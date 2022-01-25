Shapiro Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,830,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,700 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Arko worth $18,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arko by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,041 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arko by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,892,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arko by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after purchasing an additional 115,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arko by 72.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 573,531 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arko by 1,904.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 910,308 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arko alerts:

Shares of ARKO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. 15,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,072. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 0.10. Arko Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.