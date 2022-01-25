Shapiro Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,606,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 299,865 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 2.1% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Micron Technology worth $114,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MU traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $80.69. 522,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,199,145. The firm has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

