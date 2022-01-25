Shapiro Capital Management LLC Sells 214,500 Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,583,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,500 shares during the quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.12% of GreenSky worth $84,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GreenSky by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,975,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in GreenSky by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 1,488,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 4.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,814,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 75,947 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth $16,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSKY traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,537. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. GreenSky, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $89,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 374,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,033. Corporate insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

