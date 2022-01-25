Shapiro Capital Management LLC Sells 4,968 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $58,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,326,771. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $94.41 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average of $113.64. The stock has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

