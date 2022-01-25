Shapiro Capital Management LLC Sells 582,669 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,896,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 582,669 shares during the quarter. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions makes up approximately 1.7% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 5.63% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $92,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,310,000 after buying an additional 697,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,775,000 after buying an additional 705,267 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,098,000 after buying an additional 296,024 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.1% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 900,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,037,000 after buying an additional 233,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 582,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 99,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,963. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

