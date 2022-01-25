Shapiro Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,824,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 517,530 shares during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems makes up about 4.8% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 3.86% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $257,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXTA traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.87. 47,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,147. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXTA. Mizuho began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

