Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 24,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,521,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Separately, boosted their price target on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Sharecare alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.96.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.62 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.