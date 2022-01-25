Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Given New C$40.50 Price Target at CIBC

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of SJR stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.65. 12,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,692. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.68. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

