Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) PT Raised to C$40.50 at CIBC

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.30.

TSE SJR.B traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$37.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.85. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of C$21.85 and a twelve month high of C$38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.21.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

