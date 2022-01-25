Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Shares Down 1.6%

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.23). 56,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 59,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.25).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.13) price objective on shares of Shearwater Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.67 million and a PE ratio of 45.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 134.07.
Shearwater Group Company Profile (LON:SWG)
Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, software and services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.
