Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Shares Down 1.6%

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.23). 56,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 59,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.13) price objective on shares of Shearwater Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Shearwater Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.67 million and a PE ratio of 45.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 134.07.

In other Shearwater Group news, insider David Williams bought 185,000 shares of Shearwater Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £175,750 ($237,115.49). Also, insider Phil Higgins bought 4,500 shares of Shearwater Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £4,905 ($6,617.65).

Shearwater Group Company Profile (LON:SWG)

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, software and services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Shearwater Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shearwater Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.