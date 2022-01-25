Shiba Inu Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Shiba Inu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $11.41 billion and approximately $1.07 billion worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00050260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,412.83 or 0.06581254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00054812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,650.27 or 0.99967660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Shiba Inu Coin Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

