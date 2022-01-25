Shield Protocol Price Hits $2.56 on Top Exchanges (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 79% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $626,721.40 and $83,365.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00006954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00050313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,444.94 or 0.06633221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00054647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,859.58 or 1.00001692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00049320 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

