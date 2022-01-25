Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13.

About Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY)

Shinsei Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Business, Global Markets and Individual Business. The Institutional Business segment provides corporate and syndicated loans, acquisition finance, ship finance, healthcare finance, finance for startup, private equity, renewable energy finance, real estate non-recourse finance, project finance and rehabilitation finance services.

