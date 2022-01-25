Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $92.45

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €92.45 ($105.06) and last traded at €93.00 ($105.68), with a volume of 103886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €93.90 ($106.70).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €179.09 ($203.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €127.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €134.66. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -80.53.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

