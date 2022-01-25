Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Trading Up 1.7%

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.36. Approximately 357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26.

About Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY)

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

