Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.75

Shares of Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)

Showa Denko K.K. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment produces and merchandises olefins, organic chemicals, and synthetic resin products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Showa Denko K.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Showa Denko K.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.