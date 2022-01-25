Showcase (SHO) Trading Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $91,625.85 and approximately $7,625.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Showcase has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00050586 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.01 or 0.06638359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,188.73 or 0.99866877 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049275 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

