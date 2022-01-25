SIBCoin (SIB) Trading Down 16.2% This Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. SIBCoin has a market cap of $217,203.73 and $535.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,819.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,446.12 or 0.06643541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.97 or 0.00293241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.63 or 0.00792061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00064942 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00394340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00245634 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,663,780 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

