Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Issues Earnings Results

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $419.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

