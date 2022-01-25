SifChain (erowan) Price Tops $0.0983

SifChain (CURRENCY:erowan) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. One SifChain coin can now be bought for $0.0983 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SifChain has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. SifChain has a market cap of $53.15 million and $270,186.00 worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00041802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006413 BTC.

SifChain Profile

SifChain is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. SifChain’s total supply is 1,240,459,123 coins and its circulating supply is 540,476,730 coins. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is the omni-chain solution for DEXes. It's designed to be more performant, more robust crypto economics for trading and security, more flexible trading capabilities, an extensible omni-chain roadmap and eventual true DAO governance. EROWAN is the token under Sifchain. “

SifChain Coin Trading

