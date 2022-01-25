Signature Chain Price Down 35.2% Over Last 7 Days (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Signature Chain has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Signature Chain has a market cap of $839,675.74 and approximately $292.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00042264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006552 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.