Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.73. Silgan also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.48. 722,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. Silgan has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.70.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silgan stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Silgan worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

