Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. Silgan also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

Silgan stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 722,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,240. Silgan has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.70.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silgan stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 108.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

