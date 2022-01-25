Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Gap Up to $41.31

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.31, but opened at $43.05. Silgan shares last traded at $40.93, with a volume of 1,408 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on SLGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after acquiring an additional 554,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,155,000 after acquiring an additional 233,994 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Silgan by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,433,000 after buying an additional 665,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Silgan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after buying an additional 77,545 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,404,000 after buying an additional 567,325 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

