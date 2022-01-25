Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.54

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and traded as high as $16.99. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 31,182 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth $162,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the third quarter worth $378,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

