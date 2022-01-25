Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,132,000 after buying an additional 91,429 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,694,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Shares of SPG opened at $146.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.31 and a 200-day moving average of $143.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

