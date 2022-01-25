Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Down 5.6%

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.59 and last traded at $40.64. 4,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 143,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

The company has a market cap of $816.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.80 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $906,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $603,404.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,874,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 75,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 37,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

