SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $29.88 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,322,684 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

