SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average After Insider Selling

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.15 and traded as high as C$12.64. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$12.41, with a volume of 11,700 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Atul Sharma sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.57, for a total transaction of C$89,227.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,242.28.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.95 million and a PE ratio of 32.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.53%.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.