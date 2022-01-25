Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Acquires £650 in Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) insider Andrew Coombs purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £650 ($876.96).

Andrew Coombs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

On Wednesday, January 19th, Andrew Coombs acquired 37,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £48,840 ($65,893.15).

On Wednesday, December 15th, Andrew Coombs acquired 50,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($91,068.54).

On Tuesday, November 9th, Andrew Coombs purchased 760,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £995,600 ($1,343,227.20).

Shares of SRE stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 124.40 ($1.68). The company had a trading volume of 7,698,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.02. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 88.70 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 145.30 ($1.96).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.09) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 130 ($1.75) to GBX 142 ($1.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.09) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.